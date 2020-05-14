Epic Games store offers GTA V for free, immediately goes down

You might think that most people who the seven-year-old Grand Theft Auto 5 already have it, but that's apparently not the case. It went free today on the Epic Games Store—and immediately broke it.

The moment the new freebie went live, the store started throwing up 505 errors, apparently overwhelmed by demand. Epic acknowledged the overload on Twitter, and asked everyone to please be patient while it worked on the problem.
the outage appears to also be affecting Fortnite on mobile devices
https://www.pcgamer.com/grand-theft-auto-5-giveaway-broke-the-epic-games-store/
https://twitter.com/EpicGames/status/1260949362085150722
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidt...ite-launcher-having-trouble-as-gta-5-arrives/

Hopefully they fix it before May 21st when the promo ends
 
