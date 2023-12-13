Epic games store holiday sale is crazy!

GoldenTiger
Sale plus automatic coupon of 33 percent off on purchases of $15 or more.
Featured Game Discount Price ($/USD) With 33% Coupon ($/USD)
Alan Wake 2 20% $39.99 $26.79
A Plague Tale: Requiem 55% $22.49 $15.07
Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition 50% $34.99 $23.44
Dead Space 60% $23.99 $16.07
EA Sports FC 24 60% $27.99 $18.75
Forspoken 60% $27.99 $18.75
Ghostrunner 2 15% $33.99 $22.77
God of War 40% $24.99 $16.74
Grand Theft Auto V 50% $14.99 $10.04
Hogwarts Legacy 40% $35.99 $24.11
Immortals of Aveum 60% $23.99 $16.07
KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind 60% $23.99 $16.07
KNGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX 60% $19.99 $13.39
KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue 60% $23.99 $16.07
LEGO 2K Drive 67% $19.79 $13.26
Lords of the Fallen 35% $38.99 $26.12
Marvel's Midnight Suns 67% $19.79 $13.26
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered 40% $35.99 $24.11
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales 40% $29.99 $20.09
Mortal Kombat 1 40% $41.99 $28.13
NEO: The World Ends with You 50% $29.99 $20.09
PAYDAY 3 25% $29.99 $20.09
PC Building Simulator 2 33% $16.74 $11.22
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 33% $40.19 $26.93
Red Dead Redemption 2 67% $19.79 $13.26
Remnant 2 40% $29.99 $20.09
Star Trek: Resurfence 40% $23.99 $16.07
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 50% $34.99 $23.44
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN 40% $23.99 $16.07
Tchia 35% $19.49 $13.06
The Callisto Protocol 70% $17.99 $14.06
The Crew Motorfest 50% $34.99 $23.44
The Last of Us Part I 33% $40.19 $26.93
The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria 15% $33.99 $22.77
The Outlast Trials 25% $22.49 $15.07
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 60% $15.99 $10.71
UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection 50% $24.49 $16.74
Witchfire 10% $35.99 $24.11
Also horizon zero dawn is on sale for $12.49 and 33 percent off that if your total purchase is $15 or more, making it around $8!
10 percent in epic game credit for all purchases, too.
