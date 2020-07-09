Epic Games receives strategic investment from Sony Corporation

Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
22,622
Sony and Epic announced today that the former has acquired a minority stake in the latter with an investment of $250 million. Tim Sweeney said of the investment, "we share a vision of real-time 3D social experiences leading to a convergence of gaming, film, and music." One hopes that this means the release of more PlayStation console exclusives on PC in the future, preferably without the transfer of exclusivity from one hardware platform to a singular storefront.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/h...eceives-Strategic-Investment-Sony-Corporation

Sony Corporation (“Sony”) and Epic Games, Inc. (“Epic”) are pleased to announce that Sony has agreed to make a strategic investment of $250 million to acquire a minority interest in Epic through a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony. The investment cements an already close relationship between the two companies and reinforces the shared mission to advance the state of the art in technology, entertainment, and socially-connected online services.
The investment allows Sony and Epic to aim to broaden their collaboration across Sony’s leading portfolio of entertainment assets and technology, and Epic’s social entertainment platform and digital ecosystem to create unique experiences for consumers and creators. The closing of the investment is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.
“Epic’s powerful technology in areas such as graphics places them at the forefront of game engine development with Unreal Engine and other innovations. There’s no better example of this than the revolutionary entertainment experience, Fortnite. Through our investment, we will explore opportunities for further collaboration with Epic to delight and bring value to consumers and the industry at large, not only in games, but also across the rapidly evolving digital entertainment landscape,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sony Corporation.
“Sony and Epic have both built businesses at the intersection of creativity and technology, and we share a vision of real-time 3D social experiences leading to a convergence of gaming, film, and music. Together we strive to build an even more open and accessible digital ecosystem for all consumers and content creators alike,” said Tim Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Epic.
 
U

UnknownSouljer

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 24, 2001
Messages
6,468
I love Epic's tech, but I hate their game company side and what they do with it.
Considering Sony is basically only on their platform though, this could in theory expand what they do onto at least a second platform.

schoolslave said:
Fuck this cancer - I want video games not "social experiences".
Click to expand...
You can safely ignore and not buy into anything you don't want. Vote with your wallet. This doesn't affect you at all.
 
F

filip

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 15, 2012
Messages
2,186
UnknownSouljer said:
I love Epic's tech, but I hate their game company side and what they do with it.
Considering Sony is basically only on their platform though, this could in theory expand what they do onto at least a second platform.
Click to expand...
Very likely, the dip their toes in the water to see how it is and then acquire a majority share. PS4-5 games on PC don't mind if I do.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
epic games playstation playstation 5 sony corporation sony interactive entertainment
Top