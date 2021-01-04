Epic Games' next headquarters will replace a local shopping mall

erek
erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Joined Dec 19, 2005
- 7,561
"It’s not surprising that the mall owners were willing to make a deal. Like many shopping malls, Cary Towne Center (located in Cary, North Carolina) was already struggling before the pandemic, with retailers either bowing out or going bankrupt as sales shifted online. It’s only getting worse in an era where casual browsing poses a health risk. In that light, Epic’s move is a sign of the times — a company that made its fortune on software and the internet is about to replace a dying retail complex."
https://www.engadget.com/epic-games-headquarters-shopping-mall-151039557.html