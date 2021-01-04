Epic Games' next headquarters will replace a local shopping mall

"It’s not surprising that the mall owners were willing to make a deal. Like many shopping malls, Cary Towne Center (located in Cary, North Carolina) was already struggling before the pandemic, with retailers either bowing out or going bankrupt as sales shifted online. It’s only getting worse in an era where casual browsing poses a health risk. In that light, Epic’s move is a sign of the times — a company that made its fortune on software and the internet is about to replace a dying retail complex."

https://www.engadget.com/epic-games-headquarters-shopping-mall-151039557.html
 
The new project will mix offices with “recreational spaces” and will be built to handle the gaming giant’s “long-term growth.”
I'm wondering what that is supposed to mean.
 
Gives the employees somewhere to walk during the winter time. Those outside bricks need a good power washing.
 
