Epic Games is now a third-party multi-plat publisher, secures three big studios

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,606
Opinion? Anything good to come of this?

"Three notable studios have already signed on, and Epic says that each studio will launch its "next" game through its EGP partnership. Remedy Entertainment first rose to popularity with 2001's Max Payne, and its latest game, Control, won Ars Technica's 2019 Game of the Year honors (and marked its first game as an independent developer after a 12-year deal with Microsoft). Playdead launched both of its previous games, the indie darlings Limbo and Inside, with timed exclusivity deals on Xbox consoles. And genDESIGN is led by Fumito Ueda, the director responsible for PlayStation-exclusive classics Ico and Shadow of the Colossus."


https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020...lti-plat-publisher-secures-three-big-studios/
 
R

Rizen

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 16, 2000
Messages
9,262
Remedy is a pretty big name in gaming. I don't think this is a bad thing, necessarily, if that means they get good funding AND retain control of their IP.
 
Y

you2

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 10, 2004
Messages
1,209
I generally dislike exclusive. Sell it on all platform. If one has lower commission then lower the price and let the consumer decide.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Official Forum Curmudgeon
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
29,576
Having more competitors is a positive thing, provided they can do it without store exclusives.

Personally aim just done with all the services trying to install clients on my machine and steal my data.

My policy for the last 2 years has been that I absolutely under no circumstance no matter what will create any new accounts for anything, or install any new "clients".

If a game requires me to sign up for a new account or install a special client I just won't play it. I tried to buy Far Cry 3 a while back on Steam but it tried to force me to sign up for Uplay, so I requested a refund.

I also won't buy hardware that requires a software client to be installed to control it, like CorsairsiCue or Logitech Ghub or anything like that.

Simply not happening.

If any product requires an account of any kind that I don't already have, I'm out.
 
