Epic Games integrates into GoG, and Tim Sweeney advocates for universal game ownership across all platforms

When you make a purchase on Steam now, you have to agree to the "subscriber" terms of service for every purchase. Its seems Steam might be side stepping this issue by not selling you anything. Instead you pay a one time "subscription" fee to use that product indefinitely.....until you can't. So that gets Steam off the hook for individual ownership.For example:Valve may offer or require a Subscription for purchasers of retail packaged product versions or OEM versions of Valve products. The "CD-Key" or "Product Key" accompanying such versions is used to activate your Subscription.You may purchase a Subscription through an authorized reseller of Valve. The "Product Key" accompanying such purchase will be used to activate your Subscription. If you purchase a Subscription from an authorized reseller of Valve, you agree to direct all questions regarding the Product Key to that reseller.