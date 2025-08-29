  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Epic Games CEO lays blame on developers for poor performance of Unreal Engine based games

M

Marees

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
3,686

Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney wades in on the UE performance debate: 'The primary reason Unreal Engine 5-based games don't run smoothly on certain PCs or GPUs is the development process'​

News
By Nick Evanson published 22 hours ago
Put simply, he's saying that devs need to aim low first, then target higher-tier hardware later on.


In the world of PCs and PC gaming, debates are usually quite evenly distributed. AMD vs Intel. AMD vs Nvidia. WASD vs arrow keys. Cats vs dogs. You'll find arguments for either side most of the time. However, when it comes to Unreal Engine 5, comments from PC gamers are mostly on the side of "it just runs really badly." Epic Games has tried to counter such claims many times before, but with the debate still running, CEO Tim Sweeney has stepped in to say that the main reason why UE5 games don't run well is how they're developed in the first place.

He said this at the recent Unreal Fest event in Seoul, as reported by Korean site This is Game (via RedGamingTech).

He suggested that one particular problem is the choice of PC platform used in the formative stages of a game's creation. "Many developers begin by developing games for high-end hardware, then optimize and test on lower-spec devices in the final stages."

https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/ep...rtain-pcs-or-gpus-is-the-development-process/
 
