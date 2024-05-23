[Epic Game Store] Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War FREE till 5-30-24

CAD4466HK
Get Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War free from the Epic Game Store till 5-30-24. This was also free on Steam not to long ago.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/warhammer-40000-gladius-relics-of-war
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War is the first turn-based 4X strategy game set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Four factions will engage in a brutal war for dominance over the planet’s resources.
Play as one of four iconic Warhammer factions (Astra Militarum, Space Marines, Orks or Necrons), each with their own unique playstyle and technology tree. Explore a randomly generated world filled with special features and threatening wildlife that can crush your troop's morale. Secure control of powerful ancient artefacts to grant you an edge against rival factions.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gp7SWN0UrE8
