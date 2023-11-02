[Epic Game Store] Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion FREE till 11-09-23

Get Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion free from The Epic Game Store till 11-09-23.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/turnip-boy-commits-tax-evasion-fb2084

Take control of an adorable turnip who happens to be an absolute menace to society. After failing to pay taxes and getting evicted from your home, you must go on an epic quest to pay back your massive debt to Mayor Onion. Garden tools to solve plantastic puzzles, meet eccentric vegetables and fruits, and take on treacherous fights against animals both big and small. Along the journey uncover what’s spoiling this garden community and rise to tear down the corrupt vegetable government!


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_YXjp5z7d4
 
