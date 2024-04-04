[Epic Game Store] The Outer World's: Spacer's Choice & Thief (2014) FREE till 4-11-24

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition​

Key Features:​

YOU ARE GARRETT, THE MASTER THIEF​

THE CITY: YOURS FOR THE TAKING​

CHOOSE YOUR APPROACH​

Get The Outer World's: Spacer's Choice Edition free from the Epic Game Store till 4-11-24.The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition is the ultimate way to play the award-winning RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division.Players who already have The Outer Worlds and its associated DLC, Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon, on the Epic Games Store can upgrade to The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition for a reduced purchase price.* To enable the upgrade purchasing option, players must be signed into the same Epic Games Account they used to purchase the base game and its associated DLC.You’ve tried the rest, now come back for the best! The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition includes the base game and all add-on content as the definitive way to play the beloved RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. This remastered masterpiece is optimized to be the absolute best version of The Outer Worlds… even if you choose to play this critically acclaimed RPG as the absolute worst version of your character.Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the colony. Explore the various planets and locations of Halcyon, including the mysterious Gorgon Asteroid and delightful distilleries of Eridanos. As you encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds.In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.• It’s The Outer Worlds you love, but even better: 2019’s hit RPG has been remastered with better graphics, improved performance, additional animations, higher-res environments, and more.• Increased level cap: A higher level cap means even more ways to build your character from the seven branches of the skill tree.• The player-driven story RPG: In keeping with the Obsidian tradition, how you approach The Outer Worlds is up to you. Your choices affect not only the way the story develops, they also affect your character build, companion stories, and end game scenarios.• Lead your companions: During your journey through the furthest colony, you will meet a host of characters who will want to join your crew. Armed with unique abilities, these companions all have their own missions, motivations, and ideals. It's up to you to help them achieve their goals, or exploit them to your own ends.• Explore the corporate colony: Halcyon is a colony at the edge of the galaxy owned and operated by a corporate board. They control everything... except for the alien monsters left behind when the terraforming of the colony’s two planets didn’t exactly go according to plan. Find your ship, build your crew, and explore the settlements, space stations, and other intriguing locations throughout Halcyon.*Based on Private Division’s suggested retail price for The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition on PC. Limit of one upgrade per account.Get Thief (2014) from the Epic Game Store free till 4-11-24.Thief is a 1st person stealth-action game by Eidos-Montréal. In this reimagination of the cult classic Thief franchise, steal, stealth and infiltrate your way through the treacherous City as Garrett, the Master Thief.Garrett, the Master Thief, steps out of the shadows into the City. In this treacherous place, where the Baron’s Watch spreads a rising tide of fear and oppression, his skills are the only things he can trust. Even the most cautious citizens and their best-guarded possessions are not safe from his reach.As an uprising emerges, Garrett finds himself entangled in growing layers of conflict. Lead by Orion, the voice of the people, the tyrannized citizens will do everything they can to claim back the City from the Baron’s grasp. The revolution is inevitable. If Garrett doesn’t get involved, the streets will run red with blood and the City will tear itself apart.Garrett never paid the price for anything… until now.Step into the silent shoes of Garrett, a dark and lonely thief with an unrivalled set of skills. The most challenging heists, the most inaccessible loots, the best kept secrets: nothing is out of your reach.Explore the sick and troubled City, from its shady back alleys to the heights of its rooftops. Sneak into rich houses, Infiltrate the best-guarded mansions and lurk in every dark corner… unnoticed and unsanctioned.Leverage Garrett’s arsenal to take down guards with your blackjack, shoot one of your many arrow types or use your newly acquired focus abilities to manipulate the environment and outsmart your enemies. What kind of master thief will you be?