[Epic Game Store] The Forest Quartet & Out of Line FREE till 9-28-23

CAD4466HK

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
2,167
Get The Forest Quartet free on The Epic Game Store till 9-28-23.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/forest-quartet-5d03e3

The Forest Quartet is a 3D narrative puzzler about a gone, but not forgotten, lead singer. Play her spirit and travel through 3 acts unique to the members of her band for a final farewell concert. Face their emotions, solve puzzles and fight the corruption plaguing their souls.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wD6lug-lXmw

Get Out of Line free on The Epic Game Store till 9-28-23.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/out-of-line-209cbb

A unique adventure game filled with beautiful puzzles all hand-drawn in a unique 2D style . Out of Line follows the adventures of San in a quest to escape the Factory that was once home. Dive into a story set in a mysterious world that is revealed through multiple chapters.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OrVYTEqKnCA
 
