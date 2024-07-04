[Epic Game Store] The Falconeer: Standard Edition FREE till 7-11-24

TAKE TO THE SKIES​

Get The Falconeer: Standard Edition free from the Epic Game Store till 7-11-24.Soar through the skies aboard a majestic warbird, explore a stunning oceanic world and engage in epic aerial dogfights, in this BAFTA nominated air combat game from solo developer, Tomas Sala.You take on the role of Falconeer, a powerful airborne warrior traversing a vast oceanic world torn apart by generations of poisonous decisions and dissent. Throughout multiple campaigns, you will experience life from many different perspectives and loyalties as you embark on a journey of discovery, and solve the mystery of the Ursee, its people and history.Progress through perilous missions and side quests, wielding your lightning caster to protect ships against pirates, kraken and other threats. Dive through the deep ocean depths, soar above the clouds to do battle with giant crab cities or engage in furious dogfights against the mysterious Mancer Order that controls and regulates technology.Experience the free-flying escapism of flying a giant warbird across a stunning open world.Discover a vast oceanic world filled with lost myths and breathtaking landscapes.Soar above the clouds and engage in spectacular aerial dogfights.Join and support your faction, taking on missions that may change the fate of your comrades as well as your own.Experience life as a Falconeer from many different perspectives.Survive and earn splinters to improve your gear and mount.An incredible voice cast brings to life the world within the Falconeer.Immerse yourself in the world of The Falconeer with an award-winning soundtrack.The Falconeer is the sole vision of maverick independent developer, Tomas Sala.