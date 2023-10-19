[Epic Game Store] The Evil Within & Eternal Threads FREE till 10-26-23

Choose how you want to follow the game’s story​

Get The Evil Within free from the Epic Game Store till 10-26-23. I'm pretty sure this isn't the remastered version.Developed by Tango Gameworks and directed by Resident Evil series creator Shinji Mikami, The Evil Within embodies pure survival horror.As Detective Sebastian Castellanos, seek the dark truth behind a gruesome mass murder and its connection to a deranged world where hideous creatures wander among the dead. Facing unimaginable terror and fighting for survival with limited resources, Sebastian embarks on a frightening journey to uncover who - or what - is responsible.Tension and anxiety heighten dramatically as you explore the game’s tortured world, facing menacing horrors, avoiding cruel traps and managing crucial supplies as you struggle to survive against overwhelming odds. Corridors, walls, doors and entire buildings change in real time, ensnaring players in a warped reality where threats can appear at any time and from any direction.Keep your wits about and aim steady, Detective..chilling horror and heart-racing action await those who step into The Evil Within.Get Eternal Threads free from the Epic Game Store till 10-26-23.Eternal Threads is a single-player, first-person story-driven puzzle game of time manipulation, choice and consequence.The complete narrative follows the six main characters through multiple decisions across multiple timelines and you can experience these in any way you choose.You can concentrate on just one particular character’s storyline at a time, following their choices across the timelines and then go back to the start and follow another character.You can approach the story like a forensic detective, observe the final outcomes of the story and then work backwards along the timeline – essentially observing the effects and then determining their cause.Or you can just watch things in chronological order, experiencing the timeline unfold as you observe and change the decisions that the characters face as the week progresses.