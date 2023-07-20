[Epic Game Store] The Elder Scrolls Online FREE till 7-27-23

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
1,941
Get The Elder Scrolls Online for free from the Epic Game Store till 7-27-23.

Experience an ever-expanding story across all of Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls Online, the award-winning online RPG. Explore a rich, living world with friends or embark upon a solo adventure. Enjoy complete control over how your character looks and plays, from the weapons you wield to the skills you learn – the choices you make will shape your destiny. Welcome to a world without limits.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/the-elder-scrolls-online

Murder by Numbers is also free till 7-27-23.

Solve Pixel Puzzles to find clues. Use those clues to interrogate witnesses. Work your way to the truth....and uncover the mystery of Murder by Numbers!

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/murder-by-numbers
 
Last edited:
Good game bit dated but it updates all the time so uninstalled it. The Necrom DLC looks pretty good but I have the game on Steam.
 
Never tried this before, so I'll at least toss it in my library. Hopefully it's solo-friendly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top