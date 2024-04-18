[Epic Game Store] The Big Con & Town of Salem 2 FREE till 4-25-24

The Big Con​

One Con Doesn’t Fool All​

A Coming-of-Age Comedy​

The Weird and Wack 1990s the Way You Remember Them​

The Town of Salem is in turmoil as the Coven has taken over. Will you have what it takes to survive?​

Get the Big Con from the Epic Game Store free till 4-25-24.Play as Ali, a curious and sarcastic high schooler who ditches band camp to go on a cross-country road trip. But this isn’t a joyride! Ali is on an all-important mission to save her family video store from the nasty loan sharks trying to shut their shop down. Swindle strangers, pickpocket people, and con commoners across a wacky America of the ‘90s. And – it should go without saying – lie to your mom about all of it. Choose who deserves to be conned and who might need a helping hand. The world is your oyster (and hey, pearls are worth a lot!).Con people your way! Wear disguises, sneak around, eavesdrop on conversations, and learn how to approach each mark. Maybe you think you can make enough cheddar just by pickpocketing. Or seek out more complex grifts that involve breaking and entering, smooth talking, and more. It’s up to you to outsmart everyone and lockpick everything that stands between you and saving your mom's video store.If there’s one surefire way to discover yourself, it’s by setting out on an adventure. Luckily for you, you’ve got the aid of an expert grifter to coach you in the elusive art of charm. But a life of crime is no laughing matter! Not unless you turn on the laugh track and make it a criminally funny sitcom. Get ready to talk your way into deals, hearts, and trouble. And don’t forget to call home every once in a while to check in with your mom. Sure, you might argue with her sometimes (most of the time?), but you’re a teenager - that’s kind of your job!Whether you were a ‘90s kid or not, this game is brimming with nostalgia. It offers you the perfect opportunity to relive your own awkward high school years, or if you sadly missed out on the ‘90s, finally experience all of the classic teen movies that feel so old and outdated. Plaid, payphones, VHS tapes, and malls – THE BIG CON has got all of the outrageous fads you remember (and some you want to forget) from the 1990s.But most importantly – you can ride the Hormipillar as much as you want!Get Town of Salem 2 free from the Epic Game Store till 4-25-24.Welcome to Town of Salem, a gripping online multiplayer game of murder, deceit, and survival set in the quaint yet treacherous town of Salem. Immerse yourself in this thrilling social deduction adventure, where your strategy, wit, and ability to read others are your greatest assets. Can you uncover the truth before it's too late, or will deception lead you astray?Engage in a complex universe with over 50 unique roles, each with its own objectives and abilities. From the protective Bodyguard to the deceptive Witch, choose your path wisely.Battle wits with up to 15 players in online matches. Forge alliances, betray friends, and navigate through lies to maintain your survival. Each game is a new mystery.Communicate with other players using the in-game chat feature. Persuade, deceive, and discuss strategies to uncover the roles of your fellow townsfolk or to conceal your own identity.Customize your experience with exclusive bundles, themes, and pets. Enjoy endless replayability with roles, game modes, and player-driven scenarios that keep the gameplay fresh and engaging.No two games are the same. Your ability to adapt, strategize, and work with your teammates is crucial, whether you’re maintaining order or sowing chaos.Dive into the atmospheric setting of Salem, beautifully crafted with attention to detail. The charming visuals and thematic sound design enhance the suspense and intrigue, making every game an immersive experience.Join a thriving community of players from around the globe. Participate in seasonal events, special challenges, and community-driven projects to earn rewards and bragging rights.Praised for its innovative gameplay and strategic depth, Town of Salem has captivated millions of players and critics alike. Experience the game that has redefined the social deduction genre.Are You Ready to Uncover the Truth?Download Town of Salem 2 now and test your ability to discern friend from foe. In this town, trust is a scarce commodity, and every decision could be your last. Welcome to Salem, where your survival depends on your ability to deceive or to see through the deception of others.Download Now and Let the Mind Games Begin!