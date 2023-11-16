[Epic Game Store] Surviving the Aftermath & EARTHLOCK FREE till 11-23-23

Surviving the Aftermath​

The Overworld​

Get Surviving the Aftermath free from the Epic Game Store till 11-23-23.Survive and thrive in a post-apocalyptic future — resources are scarce, but opportunity calls! Build the ultimate disaster proof colony, protect your colonists, and restore civilization to a devastated world.Go beyond the colony and explore the wastelands to gather resources, meet rival colonies, and uncover the world’s secrets.Build and manage a colony of survivors after a world-ending event. Construct more than 130 buildings and survive a harsh world filled with danger. Stay prepared, a natural disaster or environmental catastrophe can doom an ill-equipped settlement.Recruit over 80 unique specialists, each with their own skills and motivations, to manage your colony’s resources. Outfit your specialists with gear to defend the colony from attacking bandits and rampaging wildlife.Send your specialists outside your colony and into a procedurally generated world. Meet rival colony leaders and trade resources or compete for survival. Specialists can set up outposts and gather materials, giving your colony an edge.Surviving the post-apocalypse means making impossible decisions. The colony’s fate depends on your judgement, every choice can impact your colony’s happiness and affect its future.Specialists will stumble upon mysteries while exploring the world. Uncover secrets surrounding the apocalypse and prepare your colony for survival if it should happen again.Get EARTHLOCK free from the Epic Game Store till 11-23-23.Earthlock is an indie developed, adventure RPG inspired by the classic 3D RPGs of the late 90's, with a fresh take on turn based combat and character progression.Embark on a journey to save the beautiful world of Umbra, a harsh planet that stopped spinning thousands of cycles ago. What started as a mission to rescue Amon’s uncle from the clutches of an ancient cult, soon spirals into an adventure that was centuries in the making. You must bring together this group of unlikely heroes to stop the ruinous past from repeating itself.Unite this band of heroes, all with their own journeys of self discovery and venture into the world to save the planet from the growing evil within. Mix up your strategy to beat your enemies using two different stances per character, and build your characters' battle bond to unleash powerful abilities or unique perks.Dive into turn based battles on arenas in the grand tradition to explore the depths of tactical choices needed to survive the fierce boss fights.Take a break from adventure and escape to your own home island. Here you can harvest magical ingredients and craft weapons, helpful items and perks.With plenty of stuff to do you can lose yourself in the Overworld. Scavenge for items, pick flowers, catch cute Bibis or dig up treasures to trade or take back to Plumpet Island to concoct the strangest potions and ammunitions giving you a leg up in your next battle.