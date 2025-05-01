[Epic Game Store] Super Space Club FREE till 5-08-25

Saving the galaxy, one vibe at a time.​

Key Features:​

Physics-based thrusting mechanics

Original lo-fi score from Fat Bard

Wave-based arcade space battles

100+ build combinations across five characters and three ships

Colorful and vibrant aesthetic

Vibes

Get Super Space Club free from the Epic Game Store till 5-08-25.Super Space Club is a colorful endless arcade gunner set to the backdrop of chill, lo-fi music. As a club of skilled misfit pilots, defend the galaxy by taking on galactic forces and completing a series of thrilling missions. In space, everyone can hear you groove.Sling fireworks with the explosive Olly, or dish out ship-seeking shots with the stealthy Roscoe? With a variety of pilots, ships, and weapons at your disposal, choose the perfect build and soar across the stars through physics-based thrusting. As you're taking down enemies and completing objectives, be wary of your ship's energy. Depleting energy could leave you vulnerable to devastating damage. Don’t get too comfortable after coming out on top, as the next wave is always right around the corner.Despite the challenge that gameplay may bring, space can be quite dope. Missouri-based audio duo Fat Bard provides the backdrop of lo-fi beats and chill-hop tunes featuring vocal artists from around the globe. Paired with a vibrant and colorful cool-toned aesthetic, Super Space Club delivers a relaxing yet challenging arcade experience unlike any other.