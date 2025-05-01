  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[Epic Game Store] Super Space Club FREE till 5-08-25

Get Super Space Club free from the Epic Game Store till 5-08-25.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/super-space-club-20adbe

Saving the galaxy, one vibe at a time.​

Super Space Club is a colorful endless arcade gunner set to the backdrop of chill, lo-fi music. As a club of skilled misfit pilots, defend the galaxy by taking on galactic forces and completing a series of thrilling missions. In space, everyone can hear you groove.
Sling fireworks with the explosive Olly, or dish out ship-seeking shots with the stealthy Roscoe? With a variety of pilots, ships, and weapons at your disposal, choose the perfect build and soar across the stars through physics-based thrusting. As you're taking down enemies and completing objectives, be wary of your ship's energy. Depleting energy could leave you vulnerable to devastating damage. Don’t get too comfortable after coming out on top, as the next wave is always right around the corner.
Despite the challenge that gameplay may bring, space can be quite dope. Missouri-based audio duo Fat Bard provides the backdrop of lo-fi beats and chill-hop tunes featuring vocal artists from around the globe. Paired with a vibrant and colorful cool-toned aesthetic, Super Space Club delivers a relaxing yet challenging arcade experience unlike any other.

Key Features:​

  • Physics-based thrusting mechanics
  • Original lo-fi score from Fat Bard
  • Wave-based arcade space battles
  • 100+ build combinations across five characters and three ships
  • Colorful and vibrant aesthetic
  • Vibes


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCjhYKJiJBs
 
