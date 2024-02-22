[Epic Game Store] Super Meat Boy Forever FREE till 2-29-24

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 3,260
Get Super Meat Boy Forever free from the Epic Game Store till 2-29-24.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/super-meat-boy-forever
The challenge of Super Meat Boy returns in Super Meat Boy Forever! Levels are brutal and death is inevitable. Players will run, jump, punch and kick their way through familiar places and new worlds all while enjoying a story truly meant for the big screen.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCa-pzFlZgY
