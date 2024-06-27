[Epic Game Store] Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition FREE till 7-04-24

Create your past​

Get Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition free from the Epic Game Store till 7-04-24.Captain a spacefaring steam locomotive as a new Victorian empire takes to the stars! Lead your hapless crew into trouble – and out of their minds. Smuggle souls. Barter for barrels of time. Stop for cricket (and a nice cup of tea).Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition is the complete and definitive version of Sunless Skies. It incorporates the many additions made since launch – including new officers, enemies, engines, stories, and mascots, as well as a completely reworked region, a full steam mode for long journeys and desperate escapes, and the much-requested horn – as well as dozens of quality of life improvements.Choose who you were before you became a skyfarer. An urchin? A priest? A revolutionary? What brought you here, and what are you hiding?Each time your character advances, choose another facet of their history. Were they the Black Sheep of the family? Do they have a Lost Love?The skies are cruel. Most of your captains will die. But each will leave their mark on the world, and an inheritance for those who follow – for better or worse.Discover more of the deep, dark, marvellous Fallen London Universe, as seen in our previous game, Sunless Sea. (But you don’t have to play that first! This is a totally new story, not a sequel.)