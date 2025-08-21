[Epic Game Store] Strange Horticulture & Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge FREE till 8-28-25

A quaint town surrounded by hag-infested forests and rugged mountains.​

Find new plants, but be careful!​

Using your trusty encyclopedia and clues found on your explorations...​

​

Get Strange Horticulture free from the Epic Game Store till 8-28-25.An occult puzzle game in which you play as the proprietor of a local plant store. Find and identify new plants, pet your cat, speak to a coven, or join a cult. Use your collection of powerful plants to influence the story and unravel Undermere’s dark mysteries.You are the Horticulturist, owner of local plant store Strange Horticulture. As a cast of colorful customers come by your shop, you are thrust into an occult mystery stretching back hundreds of years.Explore the lands beyond your store to find new plants. Use context clues to determine which places to visit, and which to avoid.Using your trusty encyclopedia and clues found on your explorations, you learn about the strange plants you come across, whose effects can be to influence the story.The dark woods and lakes are not always friendly to a simple herbalist. You might discover powers beyond your wildest dreams - or lose your mind completely. Use context clues to determine which places to visit, and which to avoid!...you learn more about the strange plants you come across. By identifying each plant, you will be able to use their effects to influence the story -- from hypnotic hallucinogens to powerful poisons.Get Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge free from the Epic Game Store till 8-28-25.Foster a sanctuary for frogs and restore the biodiversity of the wetlands in Kamaeru, a cozy frog collecting game, where you take pictures of frogs, play mini-games and decorate your habitat. Hop right to it!Kamaeru is a cozy frog collecting game about farming and preserving nature. You play as a kind soul helping an old friend restore the wetlands of your childhood by transforming them into a safe haven for friendly little frogs. With the help of the game’s cast of welcoming NPCs, you will photograph and breed frogs to increase your reputation, decorate your frog refuge, and plant native crops to help your amphibian abode thrive!Feed, breed, collect, and raise all of the game’s 500+ frogs!It’s up to you to figure out the secret to attracting new and adorable frogs. You can complete your collection by unlocking all the rare colors through a special breeding mini-game. When new ones join your refuge, use the in-game camera to take photos of them and collect them for your frogedex!In order to succeed in your quest for frog preservation, you will need to restore the nearby wetlands to their former glory. This will allow you to continually support and cultivate the area through a process known as paludiculture!Dig ponds to let water roam the land again and plant native wetlands species to harvest precious crops. From there, you can transform your pickings into manufactured goods that can be sold to improve your froggy habitat further!New furniture will bring new frogs with it! As you personalize your habitat, new poses of frogs will be shown into specific kinds of furniture. Plus, it’ll attract attention to the area–and with it, new visitors! You can even repaint furniture to better fit your own unique style sensibilities.