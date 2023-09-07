[Epic Game Store] Spelldrifter FREE till 9-14-23

CAD4466HK
Get Spelldrifter free on the Epic Game Store till 9-14-23.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/spelldrifter
Spelldrifter combines the puzzle-like positional tactics of a turn-based RPG with the customization and replay-ability of a collectible card game. The result: a hybrid, wherein players must juggle the resources at their disposal using both time and space.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTKMzHzH12Y
