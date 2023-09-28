[Epic Game Store] Soulstice & Model Builder FREE till 10-5-23

CAD4466HK
Get Soulstice free from the Epic Game Store till 10-5-23.
Explore a dark world brimming with hidden mysteries, master a diverse combat system, and inhabit the dual forces of two sisters in a coming-of-age dark fantasy story with fast-paced action, vicious enemies, and spectacular boss fights.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/soulstice
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXuU-0c0WjA
Get Model Builder free from the Epic Game Store till 10-5-23.
Join the latest trend in simulation games, bring out your creativity and make awesome looking models. Assemble, customize and display your creations, whether you’re a veteran or a novice. Get building and get creative!
Cut out, assemble, paint, and then customize your models! Build planes, tanks, ships, figures, and so much more. Sell your creations for-profit to expand your toolkit. Create stunning and epic scale models for the world to see.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/model-builder-f9b456
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5TkdcmBwO4
