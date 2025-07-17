[Epic Game Store] Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition FREE till 7-24-25

Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI​

EXPANSIVE EMPIRES​

ACTIVE RESEARCH​

DYNAMIC DIPLOMACY​

COMBINED ARMS​

ENHANCED MULTIPLAYER​

A CIV FOR ALL PLAYERS​

Get Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition free from the Epic Game Store till 7-24-25.Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition is the perfect entry point for PC gamers who have yet to experience the addictive gameplay that has made Civilization one of the greatest game series of all time.Platinum Edition Contents:Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition is the perfect entry point for PC gamers who have yet to experience the addictive gameplay that has made Civilization one of the greatest game series of all time.Sid Meier’s Civilization VICivilization VI – Vikings Scenario PackCivilization VI – Poland Civilization & Scenario PackCivilization VI – Australia Civilization & Scenario PackCivilization VI – Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario PackCivilization VI – Nubia Civilization & Scenario PackCivilization VI – Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario PackCivilization VI: Rise and Fall expansionCivilization VI: Gathering Storm expansionCivilization VI offers new ways to interact with your world, expand your empire across the map, advance your culture, and compete against history’s greatest leaders to build a civilization that will stand the test of time.See the marvels of your empire spread across the map like never before. Each city spans multiple tiles so you can custom build your cities to take full advantage of the local terrain.Unlock boosts that speed your civilization’s progress through history. To advance more quickly, use your units to actively explore, develop your environment, and discover new cultures.Interactions with other civilizations change over the course of the game, from primitive first interactions where conflict is a fact of life, to late game alliances and negotiations.Expanding on the “one unit per tile” design, support units can now be embedded with other units, like anti-tank support with infantry, or a warrior with settlers. Similar units can also be combined to form powerful “Corps” units.In addition to traditional multiplayer modes, cooperate and compete with your friends in a wide variety of situations all designed to be easily completed in a single session.Civilization VI provides veteran players new ways to build and tune their civilization for the greatest chance of success. New tutorial systems introduce new players to the underlying concepts so they can easily get started.