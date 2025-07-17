  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

[Epic Game Store] Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition FREE till 7-24-25

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
4,682
Get Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition free from the Epic Game Store till 7-24-25.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/sid-meiers-civilization-vi--platinum-edition

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition is the perfect entry point for PC gamers who have yet to experience the addictive gameplay that has made Civilization one of the greatest game series of all time.

Platinum Edition Contents:
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition is the perfect entry point for PC gamers who have yet to experience the addictive gameplay that has made Civilization one of the greatest game series of all time.
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
Civilization VI – Vikings Scenario Pack
Civilization VI – Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack
Civilization VI – Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack
Civilization VI – Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack
Civilization VI – Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack
Civilization VI – Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack
Civilization VI: Rise and Fall expansion
Civilization VI: Gathering Storm expansion

Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI​

Civilization VI offers new ways to interact with your world, expand your empire across the map, advance your culture, and compete against history’s greatest leaders to build a civilization that will stand the test of time.

EXPANSIVE EMPIRES​

See the marvels of your empire spread across the map like never before. Each city spans multiple tiles so you can custom build your cities to take full advantage of the local terrain.

ACTIVE RESEARCH​

Unlock boosts that speed your civilization’s progress through history. To advance more quickly, use your units to actively explore, develop your environment, and discover new cultures.

DYNAMIC DIPLOMACY​

Interactions with other civilizations change over the course of the game, from primitive first interactions where conflict is a fact of life, to late game alliances and negotiations.

COMBINED ARMS​

Expanding on the “one unit per tile” design, support units can now be embedded with other units, like anti-tank support with infantry, or a warrior with settlers. Similar units can also be combined to form powerful “Corps” units.

ENHANCED MULTIPLAYER​

In addition to traditional multiplayer modes, cooperate and compete with your friends in a wide variety of situations all designed to be easily completed in a single session.

A CIV FOR ALL PLAYERS​

Civilization VI provides veteran players new ways to build and tune their civilization for the greatest chance of success. New tutorial systems introduce new players to the underlying concepts so they can easily get started.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aveMaSPplvE
 
Already showing unavailable for me :(

[edit]
working now - was able to snag it!
 
Last edited:
That's weird. It was showing on Epic Store for me yesterday, to be for today onward. Give it some time then. Perhaps they haven't swapped it over yet.
 
Supposedly if you have the base game already, it might not work for you, that's why it worked for me since I didn't have it.
I was told that you have to contact support to have it removed so you can get the Platinum Edition.
Hopefully they straighten this out without having to contact them.
 
It gave me some error message about are you sure you want to buy it because you already have it, but then it let me check out.
 
Kind of a bummer the platinum edition doesn't have Heroes and Legends with it but otherwise a good set.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top