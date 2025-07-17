[Epic Game Store] Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition FREE till 7-24-25

CAD4466HK
Get Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition free from the Epic Game Store till 7-24-25.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/sid-meiers-civilization-vi--platinum-edition
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition is the perfect entry point for PC gamers who have yet to experience the addictive gameplay that has made Civilization one of the greatest game series of all time.
Platinum Edition Contents:
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
Civilization VI – Vikings Scenario Pack
Civilization VI – Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack
Civilization VI – Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack
Civilization VI – Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack
Civilization VI – Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack
Civilization VI – Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack
Civilization VI: Rise and Fall expansion
Civilization VI: Gathering Storm expansion
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aveMaSPplvE
Sid Meier’s Civilization® VICivilization VI offers new ways to interact with your world, expand your empire across the map, advance your culture, and compete against history’s greatest leaders to build a civilization that will stand the test of time.
EXPANSIVE EMPIRESSee the marvels of your empire spread across the map like never before. Each city spans multiple tiles so you can custom build your cities to take full advantage of the local terrain.
ACTIVE RESEARCHUnlock boosts that speed your civilization’s progress through history. To advance more quickly, use your units to actively explore, develop your environment, and discover new cultures.
DYNAMIC DIPLOMACYInteractions with other civilizations change over the course of the game, from primitive first interactions where conflict is a fact of life, to late game alliances and negotiations.
COMBINED ARMSExpanding on the “one unit per tile” design, support units can now be embedded with other units, like anti-tank support with infantry, or a warrior with settlers. Similar units can also be combined to form powerful “Corps” units.
ENHANCED MULTIPLAYERIn addition to traditional multiplayer modes, cooperate and compete with your friends in a wide variety of situations all designed to be easily completed in a single session.
A CIV FOR ALL PLAYERSCivilization VI provides veteran players new ways to build and tune their civilization for the greatest chance of success. New tutorial systems introduce new players to the underlying concepts so they can easily get started.
