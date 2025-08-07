[Epic Game Store] Road Redemption & 112 Operator FREE till 8-14-25

One Life To Live​

A Truly Epic Quest​

Other Features​

Tons of brutal weapons. This is more Twisted Metal or Burnout than it is Mario Kart

4-player splitscreen co-op.

Massive, expandable skill tree. Rack in the loot to upgrade your character, your bike, and your weapons.

A deep motorcycle fighting system with grabs, kicks, counters, critical strikes, and more.

Full support for both mouse & keyboard and gamepad control configurations.

Danger has escalated​

To all units: a storm is coming…​

112, what’s your emergency?​

It’s my job, ma’am...​

We need backup!​

NEW FEATURES IN 112 OPERATOR:​

25 times bigger, expandable maps of REAL CITIES with 3D buildings

entirely new set of emergency calls and large events

completely redesigned campaign mode, with objectives system, emails, and a story

day&night, weather, seasons and traffic now influences the duty and the incidents happening

new fire mechanic, that can consume entire areas and require dozens of units

region specification - gameplay will vary depending on a country legislation and district characteristics (slums / business / residential /industrial / forest etc)

new OnSite situation visualization that shows the action precisely and intuitively

new team members - doctors, sergeants, dogs, robots, and others!

additional dispatchers, that you can assign to districts for help!

redesigned equipment, now packed up in entire gears

Get Road Redemption free from the Epic Game Store till 8-14-25.

Get 112 Operator free from the Epic Game Store till 8-14-25.