[Epic Game Store] Project Winter, Road Redemption Mobile DLC & Samorost 2 FREE till 9-25-25

Get Project Winter free from the Epic Game Store till 9-25-25.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/project-winter-3b9e84
Communication and teamwork are essential to the survivors’ ultimate goal of escape. Gather resources, repair structures, and brave the wilderness together. Just beware that there are traitors within the group working to sabotage your chances of getting out alive by any means necessary.
As a survivor you will have to complete a series of objectives in order to call in one of several rescue vehicles and escape to win the game.
As a traitor your goal is to stop the survivors from escaping without being identified or killed.
Survivors cannot escape unless they work together. Players who wander off on their own will have difficulty surviving the elements, can fall victim to hostile wildlife, or become easy targets for the traitors.
Communication
Communication is key if the survivors have any hope of escaping. There are several ways to communicate with other players:
The traitors are outnumbered and weak when the game begins, they may infiltrate the survivors and earn their trust while they build up their strength. Survivors can never be 100% sure of who to trust. The traitors can take advantage of this by spreading lies, and pitting the survivors against each other.
Customization
Play the game how you want with multiple game modes including basic, normal and custom mode! Add some flair to your character with cosmetics that can be bought with our in-game currency earned after each match!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ysLP3sjEjA
Get Road Redemption Full Game DLC free from the Epic Game Store till 9-25-25.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/road-redemption-mobile-full-game-unlock-34a6aa
Base Game: https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/road-redemption-mobile-f636c0
Get Samorost 2 free from the Epic Game Store till 9-25-25.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/samorost-2-1b9bb1
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LftG7lPikD0
Road Redemption - Full Game
Full GameAccess to the Full Game
- No ads!
- Quick Play Mode: 16 classic quick play races available to jump in and play
- Requires base game.
