[Epic Game Store] Predecessor & GigaBash FREE till 12-13-23

Paragon-Fueled MOBA​

Early Access​

Play with Friends​

Unique Heroes​

Feel the Action​

GigaBash​

Featuring​

UNLEASH THE BEAST - Choose from a colourful roster of 10 unique characters in Battle Mode, each with their own moveset and playstyle. Can you master them all?

- Choose from a colourful roster of 10 unique characters in Battle Mode, each with their own moveset and playstyle. Can you master them all? EASY TO LEARN, TRICKY TO MASTER - Time your attacks, block your opponents, use grabs and specials and build that meter to reveal your final form!

- Time your attacks, block your opponents, use grabs and specials and build that meter to reveal your final form! STOMPING GROUND - Dive into a classic free-for-all battle with up to 4 players, or pair up in a 2v2. Wage war around the world - from cityscapes to exotic locales, nowhere is safe from the wrath of the Titans!

- Dive into a classic free-for-all battle with up to 4 players, or pair up in a 2v2. Wage war around the world - from cityscapes to exotic locales, nowhere is safe from the wrath of the Titans! HOMEFRONT - Hop on the couch to challenge up to three friends with local multiplayer. Nobody home? No problem, just head online!

- Hop on the couch to challenge up to three friends with local multiplayer. Nobody home? No problem, just head online! CLASH OF THE TITANS - Discover the origins (and misadventures) of the Titans in four unique single-player campaigns, each with their own oversized protagonist.

- Discover the origins (and misadventures) of the Titans in four unique single-player campaigns, each with their own oversized protagonist. HALL OF THE ALPHAS - Go head to head in Duel mode, challenging players from around the world to see who is the true King of the Titans.

- Go head to head in Duel mode, challenging players from around the world to see who is the true King of the Titans. MULTIPLAYER MAYHEM - Experience the ultimate party mode with a variety of minigames designed for maximum fun. Only available in local play.

Get Predecessor free on the Epic Game Store till 12-13-23. This game is currently in EA.Predecessor is a fast-paced action game that combines MOBA and FPS gameplay putting you at the heart of the fight with strategic choice, third person control and immersive action.With over 30 heroes to choose from and new heroes frequently joining the roster there’s a hero for everyone. Noble archers to robot cage fighters, the heroes of Predecessor come from far and wide to showcase their talents.Purchasing the base game or one of the Early Access bundles is the only way to play Predecessor.Early Access gives players the opportunity to have an advance look at Predecessor while providing feedback that will help shape the game!After Early Access Predecessor will launch Free to Play.You and four allies join arms in battle as you fight for glory on the battlefield against enemy heroes on a traditional 3 lane map featuring an interactive jungle, epic monsters, and more!With over 30 heroes to choose from and new heroes frequently joining the roster there’s a hero for everyone. Each hero has their own unique abilities and design, meaning there’s a hero to match everyone’s style of play. Heroes complete objectives to collect gold like killing minions, towers, or enemy heroes. As a hero collects more gold, they can buy items from the shop that influence their heroes in unique ways - allowing them to teleport to new locations, go invisible, freeze time, and more!Unlike most MOBAs, Predecessor puts you into the heart of the action. The Third-Person perspective fully immerses you into the game as enemies appear from shadow walls, over ledges, or from behind you.Get GigaBash free on the Epic Game Store till 12-13-23.combines the chaos and creativity of titles like Power Stone, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and War of Monsters with the jaw-dropping scale of the classic kaiju movies.Play as either a rampaging Titan or a Titan-hunting mecha; summon lightning from the heavens, use a radio tower as a baton, or roll a whole district (and your enemies) into a single massive snowball. Wreak enough havoc and you'll evolve into your final form, the terrifyingly titanic S-Class.