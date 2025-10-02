[Epic Game Store] Nightingale & Firestone Online Idle RPG FREE till 10-09-25

CAD4466HK
Get Nightingale free from the Epic Game Store till 10-09-25.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/nightingale
Nightingale is a first-person, PVE, open-world survival crafting game played solo or cooperatively with friends. Build, craft, fight and explore as you venture through mystical portals into a variety of amazing and fantastical realms.
This is an Early Access Game
Early Access games are still under development and may change significantly over time. As a result, you may experience unforeseen issues or completely new gameplay elements while playing this game.You can play now to experience the game while it's being built or wait until it offers a more complete experience.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64T1_C4HfCM
Get Firestone Online Idle RPG free from the Epic Games Store till 10-09-25.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/firestone-online-idle-rpg-bfd04b
Firestone: Online Idle RPG is a multiplayer fantasy game with idle rpg mechanics. Collect heroes, upgrade their gear & skills, and sent them in AFK battles or go on an incremental clicker frenzy to beat monstrous bosses! Chat with guild friends or engage in PVP.
Your rewards include:
Exclusive skin “The cheerful monk” for hero Benedictus Monk
2 Avatars for your character profile
10 Common chests, each containing at least 1 piece of Hero’s gear
5 Uncommon chests containing at least 1 Uncommon gear
10 Wooden chests with at least 1 piece of Hero’s jewels
5 Iron chests with at least 1 Uncommon jewel
360 Strange dust to train your Guardians or conduct Experiments
50 scrolls to enhance your stats in battles
35 Game tokens to test your luck at the Tavern
5 Prestige tokens, to perform EPIC prestiges
200 gems
This offer is available to all players logging in through the Epic Games Store, both new and existing. New players must reach stage 15. You need to install and log into Firestone to receive the Epic Games Special offer.
Firestone is a laid-back, casual idle game and hero collector where you build a team and progress automatically. Even while you’re doing something else. No pressure. Just progress, loot, and occasionally see dragons.
Perfect for fans of idle, AFK, and incremental games.
• Casual players who want low-effort progress
• Anyone who’s ever said “one more level” at midnight
• Players who miss when games were just… fun
• Fans of idle, clicker, incremental, or AFK games
Firestone doesn’t want your whole weekend. Just a few good minutes - and progress while you’re away.
Boot it up, collect your loot, and let your heroes handle the rest.
Join the community on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qyjCvQkrQ9w
