[Epic Game Store] NEXUS new FTP MOBA

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,131
NEXUS is a third person MOBA shooter. Craft a wide variety of weapons, abilities and equipment to build your own custom character. Defend your NEXUS at all costs and ruthlessly destroy your enemies in fast paced 5v5 MOBA action!
Please be advised: before purchasing any cryptocurrency or digital assets that players should do their own research. Player purchases through third party marketplaces are made at their own risk, and Epic Games does not encourage the purchase or sale of any cryptocurrency or digital asset.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/nexus-058364
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfgS4csh_wc
This is a Blockchain/NFT GameThis game supports or includes the use of Blockchain, NFT technology, or Cryptocurrency. All transactions and related activity, payments for in-game purchases, refunds, and customer support are handled by the publisher of this product.
Please be advised: before purchasing any cryptocurrency or digital assets that players should do their own research. Player purchases through third party marketplaces are made at their own risk, and Epic Games does not encourage the purchase or sale of any cryptocurrency or digital asset.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/nexus-058364
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfgS4csh_wc