[Epic Game Store] Monument Valley FREE till 9-11-25

Get Monument Valley free from the Epic Game Store till 9-11-25.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/monument-valley-1d99d3

Discover Monument Valley - A quest for forgiveness in a strikingly beautiful and mysterious world.​

Embark on a journey of forgiveness along with Ida, the silent princess, through impossible environments and illusionary puzzles. Experience this meditative and calming puzzle game by manipulating monuments and creating evolving paths to explore new, surreal, and mysterious worlds.

The Modern Classic Comes to PC.​

In this multi-award-winning title, solve tricky but immensely satisfying puzzles with optical illusions at their core.
Evolve landscapes to reveal paths that would have otherwise been impossible without your help.
As you progress, discover beautiful architecture, transforming landscapes through pushing, pulling, clicking, raising, lowering and more.
Ida is not alone in this world, and you will need to use your wits to outsmart the enigmatic Crow People who block the path from Ida quest for forgiveness.

Simply Explorative​

Click to manipulate a beautiful variety of worlds, all built for a one-of-a-kind PC experience. Designed for players of all ages and experience levels, Monument Valley allows players to explore evolving environments, transforming scenic and visually stunning landscapes as you play. Everyone should be able to pick up, enjoy and complete Ida’s journey. This is the biggest and best way to play Monument Valley yet.

Beautifully Reimagined​

Whether playing in Full HD, TV or on ultrawide 21:9 displays, Monument Valley looks better than ever with stunning full-screen panoramic artwork. With more perceptible visuals than ever before, what secrets will you uncover?
ustwo games are proud independent developers, best known for the award-winning Monument Valley series, Land’s End, Assemble with Care and Alba: A Wildlife Adventure.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7RcB1R7iVe4

 
