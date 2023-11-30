[Epic Game Store] Mighty Fight Federation & Jitsu Squad FREE till 12-07-23

Get Mighty Fight Federation free from the Epic Game Store till 12-07-23.Slam opponents into walls, launch them into the air & follow up with fast, high-flying attacks in this arena fighter. Choose from 14 characters with unique play styles. Face off in 1v1 matches, team up with other fighters or embrace the chaos of free-for-all.Mighty Fight is a throwback to classic 3D arena fighters, but with a focus on fighting game fundamentals. Select from a roster of characters each with distinct and deep combo opportunities. Use the game's Hype mechanics to zone, evade, counter and play mind-games with your opponents. Mighty Fight combines the old with the new in a fresh competitive twist on the party-fighter genre.Get Jitsu Squad free from the Epic Game Store till 12-07-23.Jitsu Squad is a Marvel vs Capcom inspired 4 player co-op TAG TEAM beat ‘em up with epic character transformations and fast paced combat.Jitsu Squad is a 4 player co-op beat ‘em up with fast-paced cartoony action and wacky chaotic battles! It has the accessibility and classic brawler mechanics of games like Streets of Rage and Final Fight but with the speed and intensity of fighting games games such as Marvel vs. Capcom II, Dragonball FighterZ & Super Smash Bros.• Epic Super Specials!• 500+ chain-combos!• Powerful in-game character transformations!• Awesome crossover assist characters!• Run or Dash! No walking allowed in Jitsu Squad• A wide variety of unique enemies and stages!• Up to 4-player co-op fun!• Unique secondary weapons for each playable character!• Upgrade system to level up your character!• Infinite juggles• Parrying/Counters• TAG TEAM MODE!• FURY MODE!• And more to come!