[Epic Game Store] Melvor Idle FREE till 12-22-23

Get Melvor Idle free till 12-22-23.Inspired by RuneScape, Melvor Idle takes the core of what makes an adventure game so addictive and strips it down to its purest form!Master Melvor’s many RuneScape-style skills with just a click or a tap. Melvor Idle is a feature-rich, idle/incremental game combining a distinctly familiar feel with a fresh gameplay experience. Maxing 20+ skills has never been more zen. Whether you’re a RuneScape newbie, a hardened veteran, or simply someone looking for a deep but accessible adventure that easily fits around a busy lifestyle, Melvor is an addictive idle experience unlike any other.Every skill in this game serves a purpose, interacting with the others in interesting ways. This means all the hard work you put into one skill will in turn benefit others. What strategy will you conjure to achieve maximum skillage?In addition to over 20 skills to level up, there’s offline progression, cloud save compatibility, an integrated Bank/Inventory system and more! And thanks to its regular updates, the adventure continues to grow all the time.Do you have what it takes to conquer Melvor?