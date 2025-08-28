[Epic Game Store] Machinarium & Make Way FREE till 9-04-25

Robot city adventure​

World: Machinarium world is populated only by robots of various forms and functions. One of the most interesting places in this world is old, rusty and legendary city of Machinarium where the game takes place

Story: You will have to get rid of wicked robots from the Black Cap Brotherhood and save the head of the city and also your robot-girl friend

Puzzles: You will be solving many logical puzzles, adventure quests, brain teasers and mini-games

Graphics: Backgrounds and characters are 2D hand-drawn and there is more then one hour of carefully crafted animations

Music: Beautiful original soundtrack was composed and recorded by Floex (Samorost2 OST)

Communication: You won't find any lengthy boring dialogs in this game, characters talk by comic bubbles with simple animations and symbols

Get Machinarium free from the Epic Game Store till 9-04-25.Help Josef the robot save his girlfriend Berta kidnapped by the Black Cap Brotherhood gang!Machinarium is the award-winning independent adventure game developed by the makers of Samorost, Botanicula and CHUCHEL.Get Make Way free from the Epic Game Store till 9-04-25.Speed around loops, dart through train crossings, drift around helter skelters, and unleash wacky weaponry in this modern take on classic top-down multiplayer racing games. The twist? You build the track.Grab track pieces from a pick n mix menu and snap them together to build your first course. Dodge hazards, unleash weaponry, and avoid falling off the edge in a chaotic rush to the finish line, then bolt on new track pieces for the next round.Scrap across ever-growing courses with increasingly perilous features until a winner is crowned before starting over with a brand-new course.Work together—or against one another—to quickly build tracks using a range of ridiculous pieces, including loops, seesaws, corkscrews, and even train crossings. Then add obstacles and power-ups. Ruin your friends’ race with a well-placed barrier or jettison them off the side of a curve with a crafty boost-pad.Six racers jostle and shunt to cross checkpoints and reach the finish line. Obliterate opponents with a range of wacky weapons, including goo cannons and Tesla coils, but beware: each checkpoint acts as a respawn point and revenge is a dish best served via a giant mallet or rooftop-mounted shotgun…The finish line isn’t the finish! Add new track pieces after each round to create monstrously large courses, and score bonus points with your performance to take home the trophy.Unlock new track pieces and hazards for more dangerous course designs. Add new vehicles to your garage to romp to victory in style.Mix and match unique track pieces and hazards for near-endless course configurationsFight for weapons and power-ups to gain the advantageUnlock new track pieces and vehicles for wackier racesUp to six players, on the same screen or online with cross-platform multiplayerToggle traps and safety barriers on or off to make those twisty turns easier (or more perilous!) using fully customisable rulesets