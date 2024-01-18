[Epic Game Store] LOVE FREE till 1-25-24

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,450
Get LOVE free from the Epic Game Store till 1-25-24.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/love-65c4d0
LOVE is a reductive precision platformer with a minimalist pixel aesthetic and a focus on challenging the player fairly. Set your own checkpoints at any time to make your way across 16 difficult levels while enjoying a 12-track original soundtrack by James Bennett.
The game includes a standard Arcade mode for players who want a little challenge, Unlimited Mode for players who just want to have a good time, a dedicated Speedrun mode for players who want to prove they're the fastest, and YOLO mode for players who have something to prove.
After beating the 16 main levels, try your hand at the 7 remixed stages in Remix mode, or three minimalized versions of levels from LOVE 2: kuso.
Want to prove your the best at just one level of the game? Take to Level Select and master your favorite level for a personal, individual speedrun.
Finished with everything? Create your own levels using your favorite image editor and text editor, or find new levels at LOVE3Custom.com
, and try the 10 included Remix levels which include their source files for you to learn from.
And for players with a bit of nostalgia, the 2014 version of LOVE is included as LOVE Classic, found as an additional executable in the installation folder.
Features
• 16 Original Levels
• 3 Bonus levels from LOVE 2: kuso
• Dedicated Speedrun Mode for intense competition across the whole game or individual levels
• 18 Unlockable Epic Achievements
• A competitive scoring system for competitive players
• The ability to set your own checkpoint anywhere you want
• Full Gamepad Support
• Custom Level Support via mod.io
• 10 Extra Remix Levels with source files
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hl33cp_7cM8
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/love-65c4d0
LOVE is a reductive precision platformer with a minimalist pixel aesthetic and a focus on challenging the player fairly. Set your own checkpoints at any time to make your way across 16 difficult levels while enjoying a 12-track original soundtrack by James Bennett.
The game includes a standard Arcade mode for players who want a little challenge, Unlimited Mode for players who just want to have a good time, a dedicated Speedrun mode for players who want to prove they're the fastest, and YOLO mode for players who have something to prove.
After beating the 16 main levels, try your hand at the 7 remixed stages in Remix mode, or three minimalized versions of levels from LOVE 2: kuso.
Want to prove your the best at just one level of the game? Take to Level Select and master your favorite level for a personal, individual speedrun.
Finished with everything? Create your own levels using your favorite image editor and text editor, or find new levels at LOVE3Custom.com
, and try the 10 included Remix levels which include their source files for you to learn from.
And for players with a bit of nostalgia, the 2014 version of LOVE is included as LOVE Classic, found as an additional executable in the installation folder.
Features
• 16 Original Levels
• 3 Bonus levels from LOVE 2: kuso
• Dedicated Speedrun Mode for intense competition across the whole game or individual levels
• 18 Unlockable Epic Achievements
• A competitive scoring system for competitive players
• The ability to set your own checkpoint anywhere you want
• Full Gamepad Support
• Custom Level Support via mod.io
• 10 Extra Remix Levels with source files
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hl33cp_7cM8