[Epic Game Store] Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga FREE for 24hrs 5-05-25

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga​

Explore the Trilogies in Any Order​

Play as Iconic Heroes and Villains​

Discover Legendary Locales​

Command Powerful Vehicles​

Immersive Player Experiences​

Upgradable Character Abilities​

Get Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga free from the Epic Game Store till 5-05-25. Repeat.The galaxy is yours in LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga. Experience memorable moments and nonstop action from all nine Skywalker saga films reimagined with signature LEGO humor.The digital edition includes an exclusive classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character.Players will relive the epic story of all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, and it all starts with picking the trilogy of their choice to begin the journey.More than 300 playable characters from throughout the galaxy.Players can visit well known locales from their favorite Skywalker saga films .They can unlock and have the freedom to seamlessly travel to 23 planets as they play through the saga or explore and discover exciting quests.More than 100 vehicles from across the galaxy to command. Join dogfights and defeat capital ships like the Super Star Destroyer that can be boarded and explored.String attacks together to form combo chains and fend off oncoming attacks. New blaster controls and mechanics allow players to aim with precision, or utilize the skills of a Jedi by wielding a lightsaber and using the power of The Force.Exploration rewards players as they uncover Kyber Bricks which unlock new features and upgraded abilities across a range of character classes, including Jedi, Hero, Dark Side, Villain, Scavenger, Scoundrel, Bounty Hunter, Astromech Droid, and Protocol Droid.