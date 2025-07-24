[Epic Game Store] Legion TD 2 FREE till 7-31-25

Choose your playstyle​

Get Legion TD 2 free from the Epic Game Store till 7-31-25.An infinitely replayable multiplayer and single-player tower defense. Defend against waves of enemies and destroy the enemy's king before they destroy yours. Legion TD 2 is a one-of-a-kind game of tactics, teamwork, and prediction. Party as 1-8 players.As of 2024, Legion TD 2 has continued to receive major game updates every month since Early Access launched in 2017, and has a steady playerbase of tens of thousands of players. With full cross-play between Epic & Steam, fair matches are formed typically within a minute or two. If multiplayer isn't your cup of tea, the included solo/co-op campaign & Play vs. AI modes provide plenty of hours of fun.Endless waves of enemies threaten your king. Assemble your army from over 100 unique fighters, each with its own strengths and abilities. Empower your defenses with auras and spells, and change the tides of battle by unleashing powerful mercenary attacks. How many waves can you last before your defenses collapse and your king falls? Outwit and break your opponents before they break you.Build defensively to hold the line against swarms of enemies, play offensively to smash through your opponents' fighters, or prioritize economy to scale into the late game and become an unbreakable juggernaut. Every game requires adaptation, but play to your strengths to achieve victory.Choose from 8 unique legions and over 100 fighters. Select fighters from each legion for 12 million possible combinations. Some fighters secure you strategic advantages in the early game. Others facilitate powerful late game synergies.*Note: single-player features require an online connection due to technical limitations of the game engine.Legion TD 2 is the sequel to the 2nd most popular Warcraft 3 mod of all time, Legion TD. Also known as Squadron TD in Starcraft 2. The top 5 most played Warcraft 3 mods are DotA, Legion TD, Wintermaul, Footmen Frenzy, and Life of a Peasant. Legion TD is proud to hold the silver medal.Legion TD 2 launched in early access in 2017, and has received major updates, quality of life, and balance changes every single month since then. After fully launching in October 2021, we believe it has grown to become the most replayable, balanced, competitive strategy experience out there.But the full team goes way beyond us: artists, community staff, tournament organizers & casters, translators, voice actors, and more. Check the in-game credits to see the full list.