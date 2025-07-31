[Epic Game Store] Keylocker & Pilgrims FREE till 8-07-25

In a world where music is outlawed, play as a singer in this turn-based JRPG.​

Features:​

Choose Your Path as a cyberpunk rebel, where each class has its own unique skill tree and storyline.

as a cyberpunk rebel, where each class has its own unique skill tree and storyline. Control Electricity with your own music! Transform it into attack or defense as needed, swapping between different movesets and tactics.

with your own music! Transform it into attack or defense as needed, swapping between different movesets and tactics. Classic Turn Based Combat with a rhythm game twist: master perfect timing to aim your shots, time your attacks, and parry or block your enemies' strikes across this unforgiving planet.

with a rhythm game twist: master perfect timing to aim your shots, time your attacks, and parry or block your enemies' strikes across this unforgiving planet. No Random Encounters : fight your enemies head-on with seamless in-world battles.

: fight your enemies head-on with seamless in-world battles. Befriend the Citizens, or Betray Them , hacking into their profiles to acquire resources or to change the course of the story with multiple endings.

, hacking into their profiles to acquire resources or to change the course of the story with multiple endings. Rock Out : play with your band in the Music Show minigame, featuring compositions by Elektrobear (Momodora, Virgo Versus The Zodiac), and voiced by Psamathes.

: play with your band in the Music Show minigame, featuring compositions by Elektrobear (Momodora, Virgo Versus The Zodiac), and voiced by Psamathes. Customize your Doppelganger : choose from a wide variety of equipment, weapons, and skills, unlocking special Talents using the Keys harvested from enemies you DELETE in combat.

: choose from a wide variety of equipment, weapons, and skills, unlocking special Talents using the Keys harvested from enemies you DELETE in combat. An Interactive World: explore Saturn and interact with every unique object to unearth secrets, rewards or entire pieces of knowledge about the planet.

Story:​

Tramp, Granny, Bandit & Devil​

Playfulness: Don’t beat it - play with it! Solve the various tasks using dozens of items and unique characters without being obliged to follow a single designated path.

Replayability: Packed with 45 achievements, Pilgrims is a game designed to be played through more than just once. Can you collect them all?

Hand-crafted appeal: Hundreds of unique animations and custom made sound effects result in countless humorous and unexpected outcomes. Try to discover as many as you can!

Original music: Floex (Machinarium, Samorost 3) is back at it with his mix of live instruments and organic electronics, joined by guests on guitar or clarinet.

