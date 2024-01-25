[Epic Game Store] Infinifactory FREE till 2-01-24

CAD4466HK
Get Infinifactory free from the Epic Game Store till 2-01-24.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/infinifactory-ec9686
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwIj1Ifd5FQ
Build factories that assemble products for your alien overlords, and try not to die in the process.Infinifactory is a sandbox puzzle game by Zachtronics, the creators of SpaceChem and Infiniminer. Build factories that assemble products for your alien overlords, and try not to die in the process.
- LIKE SPACECHEM… IN 3D! Design and run factories in a first-person, fully 3D environment.
- HISTOGRAMS ARE BACK! Optimize your solutions, and then optimize them more when you see how much better your friends did.
- VISIT EXOTIC ALIEN LOCALES! Explore a story-driven campaign with 50+ puzzles, audio logs, and more.
- BLOCKS THAT MOVE! Go beyond the campaign and push the limits of Infinifactory’s next-generation block engine in the sandbox.
