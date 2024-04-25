[Epic Game Store] Industria & LISA: The Definitive Edition FREE till 5-02-24

FEATURES​

Get Industria free from the Epic Game Store till 5-02-24.INDUSTRIA is a first-person shooter that takes you from East Berlin into a parallel reality, shortly before the end of the Cold War. On the search for a missing work colleague, you decypher a dark past in a mysterious parallel dimension.On the evening of the fall of the Berlin wall, a young woman plunges headlong into a parallel dimension to find her missing work colleague who has disappeared under mysterious circumstances. While the checkpoints in East Berlin are still being overrun by crowds of people, Nora escapes from this world, into unknown layers of time and into an unknown fate.Berlin, 9th November 1989: After four decades of division, thousands of cars are rolling across the inner-German border. The Wall is finally open!At the same time a man disappears in a secret research facility near East Berlin. His goodbye message reaches you too late. When you arrive the State Security has already destroyed all records of the research project. The complex is deserted and empty.The search for Walter takes you deep into the center of the facility - right into the heart of the universe, where time seems to stand still. Dark secret lurks - well hidden - behind the curtain.Get LISA: The Definitive Edition free from the Epic Game Store till 5-02-24. Includes LISA: The Painful & LISA: The Joyful.LISA: The Painful - Definitive Edition is the miserable, hilarious RPG of your wildest nightmares. Undertake a relentless journey through the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Olathe. Beneath its charming exterior is a world full of disgust and moral desolation, where you will learn what kind of person you are by being FORCED to make choices that permanently affect the gameplay. Make sacrifices to keep your party members alive, whether it's taking a beating for them, losing limbs, or some other inhuman torture. In this world, you will learn that being selfish and heartless is the only way to survive...The Definitive Edition brings new content and nightmares to the game with HD graphics, 120 FPS mode, new party member campfire conversations, updated battle systems, new border art overlays, new music, music player (including music from LISA: The First), Painless (Story) mode, and new secrets to explore.KEY FEATURES:Explore Olathe in your quest to punish the world that has treated you wrong. Along the way, learn about this strange land, your family, and the monsters/men in power. The world’s out to get you… now, get it back.The Definitive Edition brings fresh blood to the game with HD graphics, 120 FPS mode, updated battle systems, 6 brand new Warlord skills, new border art overlays, new music tracks, in-game music player (including music from LISA: The First), Painless (Story) mode, and new secrets to unmask.Prepare for the worst, because this is the end of LISA.