[Epic Game Store] Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms & Redout 2 FREE till 6-20-24

Get Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms free from the Epic Game Store till 6-20-24. Get your free add on here.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/idle-champions-of-the-forgotten-realms
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is a Dungeons & Dragons strategy management game uniting characters from throughout the D&D multiverse into a grand adventure.
The Epic Exclusive Duke Ravengard's Champions of Renown Pack is a treasure trove of rewards. It includes unlocks for featured Champions in the active Dragondown event and 3 other Champions to help unlock your formation potential! Discover the power of these exclusive items and take your gameplay to the next level.
Tune in to twitch.tv/cnegames starting at 11 AM Eastern on June 13th & 14th to learn all about Idle Champions!!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNSqS9P3l98
Get Redout 2 free from the Epic Game Store till 6-20-24.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/redout-2
Redout 2 is a tribute to classic arcade racing games and the sequel to the critically acclaimed Redout, where racing through the dystopian wastelands of a semi-abandoned Earth is one of the galaxy’s most popular sports.
Reach impossible speeds in exhilarating futuristic races across an extensive single-player campaign and competitive multiplayer.
Deep control systems, robust hovership customization and a killer soundtrack make Redout 2 the premier anti-gravity racer.
Extensive Career Mode - Fly through hundreds of events across 36 unique racetracks - all of which are reversible! From Arena Races and Time Attacks to Last Man Standing and intense Boss Races, dart past the competition and dominate the finish line.
Competitive Multiplayer - Race against others in intense 12-player online multiplayer action. Dive into fresh challenges with regularly-added custom content, alongside seasons that include unique aesthetic rewards.
Comprehensive Customization - Choose from 12 distinct chassis and fully customize your own hovership with an incredible selection of propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, intercoolers, flaps, magnets, wings, spoilers, rocket engines, paints and more! Create and share your best high-speed highlights with Photo Mode.
Jaw-Dropping Soundtrack - Featuring superstar electronic artists, including the legendary Giorgio Moroder and acclaimed talents like Zardonic and Dance with the Dead. Our music-master algorithms seamlessly and dynamically mix tracks based on real-time race data.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEl6Mqy0lBw
Limited-Time Offer 6/13 - 6/20: Duke Ravengard's Champions of Renown Pack (Over $100 USD Value - FREE!)LOG IN NEXT WEEK: All players who log into Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms through the Epic Games Store between Thursday, 6/13/2024, at 11 AM Eastern and Thursday, 6/20/2024, at 11 AM Eastern will receive Duke Ravengard's Champions of Renown Pack. This pack is worth over $100 USD and can be yours for FREE, just by logging in! Get ready to level up your game with this exciting offer!
- Unlocks for the following Champions: Thellora (Seat 1), Briv (Seat 5), Farideh (Seat 7), Duke Ravengard (Seat 8), and Wyll (Seat 12)
- An Exclusive Skin: Baldur's Gate Duke Ravengard
- An Exclusive Familiar: Quirk the Homonculus
- Thellora Chests: 16 Gold Thellora Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards
- Briv Chests: 16 Gold Briv Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards
- Farideh Chests: 16 Gold Farideh Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards
- Duke Ravengard Chests: 16 Gold Duke Ravengard Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards
- Wyll Chests: 16 Gold Wyll Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards
- Two Week-Long Buff Potions: 1 Potion of the Gem Hunter and 1 Potion of the Gold Hunter
Speed and Control - In the tradition of Anti-Gravity racing classics like Wipeout and F-Zero, experience blazing fast speeds and an intuitive driving system that makes Redout 2 a blast to pick up and play, but also rewarding for those prepared to master the super-high skill ceiling. Bend, loop and swoop through the most insane twists and jumps in racing game history.
