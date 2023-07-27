[Epic Game Store] Homeworld Remastered Collection FREE till 8-03-23

[H]ard|Gawd
Get Homeworld Remastered Collection free from Epic till 8-03-23.

Experience the epic space strategy games that redefined the RTS genre. Control your fleet and build an armada across more than 30 single-player missions. Choose unit types, fleet formations and flight tactics for each strategic situation.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/homeworld-remastered-collection

Also get Severed Steel free from Epic till 8-03-23.

A stylish single-player FPS featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, a unique one-armed protagonist, and a dark electronic soundtrack.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/severed-steel
 
