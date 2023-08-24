[Epic Game Store] Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak FREE till 8-31-23

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
Get Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak free till 8-31-23.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/homeworld-deserts-of-kharak
A ground-based RTS prequel to the classic Homeworld games. Assemble your fleet and lead them to victory on the shifting sands of Kharak in this compelling strategy game for PC from Blackbird Interactive.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FxmciajCQEY
