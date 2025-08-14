[Epic Game Store] Hidden Folks & Totally Reliable Delivery Service FREE till 8-21-25

Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes​

Game Features​

32 hand-drawn areas

300+ targets to find

2000+ mouth-originated sound effects

500+ unique interactions

3 color modes: normal, sepia, and night mode

22 languages (translated by the community)

Get Hidden Folks free from the Epic Game Store till 8-21-25.Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!!A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Click on a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.Get Totally Reliable Delivery Service free from the Epic Game Store till 8-21-25.Delivery Attempted. Totally Reliable Delivery Service is a ragdoll physics simulation about terrible package delivery couriers. Work together using odd machinery, useful gadgets, and the wonders of physics to reliably deliver packages to their destination.Buckle up your back brace and fire up the delivery truck, it's time to deliver! Join up to three of your friends and haphazardly get the job done in an interactive sandbox world. Delivery attempted, that's a Totally Reliable Delivery Service guarantee!Local and Online Multiplayer: Go it alone to ensure the safety of your deliveries, or join your friends and put your teamwork to the test.Controlled Noodly Chaos: Unpredictable ragdoll physics meets snappy platforming. Sprint, leap, dive, and grapple with ease, but collide with something and you'll be knocked out cold!A World of Distractions: Take a break from deliveries and play around! The world is chock full of toys, vehicles, and machines that can be used for work or play.Ragtag Crew: Customize your blue-collar workers and get your rear into gear, it's time to deliver!