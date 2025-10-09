[Epic Game Store] Gravity Circuit & Rogue Journeyman Bundle for Albion FREE till 10-16-25

CAD4466HK
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 4,927
Get Gravity Circuit free from the Epic Game Store till 10-16-25.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/gravity-circuit-489baa
Gravity Circuit is a flashy action packed 2D platformer in the spirit of console classics. Follow Kai, a lone operative war hero who harnesses the mysterious powers of the Gravity Circuit, on an adventure in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by sentient robots.
Reminiscent of classic platformers from the 80s and 90s, with action dialed to maximum, channel your power into your fists and send foes flying, or grapple them to get up close and personal. In your quest you will acquire many new powers, which will allow you to go even further beyond!
Key features
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVZuwPKjRi8
Get the Rogue Journeyman Bundle for Albion Online free from the Epic Game Store till 10-16-25. Must have the base game to utilize.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/albion-online-rogue-journeyman-bundle-99807a
A free gift containing over $55 worth of items! Unlock the Rogue Adventurer vanity bundle, a fiery mount skin, Learning Points to boost your progression, and more.
These items can be used by any character on your account and are never lost or destroyed. Claim them to give your character an extra edge!
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/gravity-circuit-489baa
Gravity Circuit is a flashy action packed 2D platformer in the spirit of console classics. Follow Kai, a lone operative war hero who harnesses the mysterious powers of the Gravity Circuit, on an adventure in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by sentient robots.
Mission: Stop the Virus Army’s Uprising!In a futuristic world populated by sentient robots, its inhabitants are once more threatened by an old foe, the Virus Army. Defeated decades ago, it has re-emerged from the shadows with a unique goal, complete world domination. Severely weakened Guardian Corps are left with no other choice but to call upon a hero of the previous war: the lone operative, Kai, who harnesses the powers of the mysterious Gravity Circuit. As the world's last line of defense, journey through futuristic environments, and take down the evil mastermind behind this chaos.
Reminiscent of classic platformers from the 80s and 90s, with action dialed to maximum, channel your power into your fists and send foes flying, or grapple them to get up close and personal. In your quest you will acquire many new powers, which will allow you to go even further beyond!
Key features
-Action packed platformingBy channeling your energy into devastating punches, perform satisfying combos and send foes flying, causing destruction and mayhem in the process!
-Save the innocent, and power up!Stages are packed with secrets and innocent civilians alike. Uncover and rescue them, and unlock new powers!
-Single player campaign with 12 stagesEach with their unique set of mechanics, your platforming and combat skills will be tested against an armada of enemies and bosses!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVZuwPKjRi8
Get the Rogue Journeyman Bundle for Albion Online free from the Epic Game Store till 10-16-25. Must have the base game to utilize.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/albion-online-rogue-journeyman-bundle-99807a
A free gift containing over $55 worth of items! Unlock the Rogue Adventurer vanity bundle, a fiery mount skin, Learning Points to boost your progression, and more.
Rogue Journeyman Bundle
Claim a free gift packed with vanity items, Learning Points, and more to fuel your adventure!Embark on the next step of your Albion adventure with a bundle designed to make an immediate impact. Available exclusively through the Epic Games Store, this pack will set you apart on the battlefield with roguish vainty items, Fame boosts, and more.
Contents:
- Rogue Adventurer Vanity Bundle: Embrace the rogue archetype with an assassin-themed set, including:
- Full armor, hat, boots, and cape vanity skins
- Armored Horse mount skin
- Poison Bottle costume weapon with two emote spells that release toxic fumes (whether intentionally or not…)
- Guild versions of the hat, armor, cape, and mount skin so you can proudly display your guild's logo and colors
- Hell Mare Mount Skin: Ride into battle on a fiery, infernal Riding Horse skin
- 350 Community Tokens: Exchange at the Vanity Merchant for items of your choosing
- 500 Learning Points: Multiply any Fame you earn by five to accelerate your progress on the Destiny Board
- 10 Adept’s Focus Restoration Potions: Replenish your Focus Points to get greater profits from refining and crafting
- 10 Adept’s Tomes of Insight: Gain instant Fame to speed your progression
These items can be used by any character on your account and are never lost or destroyed. Claim them to give your character an extra edge!