[Epic Game Store] Golden Light FREE till 11-16-23

Get Golden Light from The Epic Game Store for free till 11-16-23.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/golden-light-f543b3

Eat weapons, be scared and question your own mind in this Survival-Horror FPS Prop Hunt Roguelike about meat. Walls are watching you!

Welcome to the Meat Zone. Prop Hunt where PROPS HUNT YOU. Also it's a horror roguelike!
Golden Light is a procedural dark comedy horror game with roguelike elements and an eerie atmosphere. Descend into the depths of the Gut to save your loved one.
  • Procedural levels!
  • Randomized weapons!
  • Procedural spooks!
  • Talking BICYCLE!
  • Talking DUDE IN THE TOILET !
  • Things you can eat or throw in this game: Bat Head, Corrupted Fetus, Fish Head, Fat Lips, Meat Apple and many more!


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpIpTqxf2Xw
 
