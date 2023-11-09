[Epic Game Store] Golden Light FREE till 11-16-23

CAD4466HK
Get Golden Light from The Epic Game Store for free till 11-16-23.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/golden-light-f543b3
Eat weapons, be scared and question your own mind in this Survival-Horror FPS Prop Hunt Roguelike about meat. Walls are watching you!
Welcome to the Meat Zone. Prop Hunt where PROPS HUNT YOU. Also it's a horror roguelike!
Golden Light is a procedural dark comedy horror game with roguelike elements and an eerie atmosphere. Descend into the depths of the Gut to save your loved one.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpIpTqxf2Xw
- Procedural levels!
- Randomized weapons!
- Procedural spooks!
- Talking BICYCLE!
- Talking DUDE IN THE TOILET !
- Things you can eat or throw in this game: Bat Head, Corrupted Fetus, Fish Head, Fat Lips, Meat Apple and many more!
