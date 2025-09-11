[Epic Game Store] Ghostrunner 2, Monument Valley 2 & The Battle of Polytopia FREE till 9-18-25

Become The Ultimate Cyber Ninja​

Get Ghostrunner 2 free from the Epic Game Store till 9-18-25.Blood will run in the highly anticipated hardcore FPP slasher set one year after the events of Ghostrunner. Adventure through a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future that takes place after the fall of the Keymaster, a tyrant who ruled over Dharma Tower, the last refuge of mankind. Jack is back to take on the violent AI cult that has assembled outside Dharma Tower and shape the future of humanity.Featuring incredible katana combat mechanics, a deeper exploration of the world beyond Dharma Tower, nonlinear levels with complex motorbike sections, exciting new modes, and all the action you loved about Ghostrunner. Plus, boss fights are more interactive, giving players freedom to choose how to survive battles against the toughest opponents.Ghostrunner 2 introduces new skills, allowing players to be more creative and take on even the most demanding encounters with greater accessibility. However, enemies in Ghostrunner 2 behave uniquely dependent on the skills used against them, providing a fresh challenge with each encounter. The player progression system has been completely redone, providing opportunities to experiment and customize gameplay.Master the Cybervoid if you hope to survive. Take on challenging, new enemies as you traverse interactive environments including exploding barrels, destructible walls, helpful neutral entities, and countless improvements that keep combat exciting and fresh. Can’t get enough? Dive even deeper into the lore and plot with the new dialogue system.Save humanity in style as you decimate your opponents while listening to the captivating synthwave soundtrack featuring new music from Daniel Deluxe, We Are Magonia, Gost, Dan Terminus, and more.Get Monument Valley 2 free from the Epic Game Store till 9-18-25.In this meditative and calming puzzle game, follow the heart warming story of Ro in her journey through motherhood. Rediscover independence through manipulating monuments and evolving paths to explore new, surreal, and mysterious worlds.Welcome back to the world of magical and mysterious monuments in Monument Valley 2, the award-winning sequel to the critically acclaimed Monument Valley.Featuring brand-new environments and puzzles to explore, Monument Valley 2 is a surreal and beautiful experience, with an mistakably unique art style inspired by optical illusions that will keep players feeling in awe.As you make your way through Ro and her child’s adventure, there will always be exciting and mysterious mechanics to unlock, and new friends to meet along the way.A critically acclaimed sequel to Monument Valley, Monument Valley 2 returns you to the world of magical and mysterious architecture in a completely stand-alone adventure. You don’t need to have played the original Monument Valley to be able to enjoy this experience. The game features brand new worlds and unique puzzles to explore.Click and drag to reshape the world and help Ro and her Child explore breathtaking yet impossible areas. Designed to be easy for everyone to pick up, enjoy and complete.With an entirely new control scheme reimagined for PC, you can interact with the universe of Monument Valley in a unique and tactile way. Combined with an all-new panoramic way to play the game designed for Full HD and ultrawide displays, Monument Valley 2 is more awe-inspiring and beautiful than ever before.Get The Battle of Polytopia free from the Epic Game Store till 9-18-25.The Battle of Polytopia is a unique turn-based strategy game about controlling the map, battling enemy tribes, discovering new lands, and mastering new technologies. It offers a rare blend of casual gameplay and serious strategic depth, all wrapped in a charming low-poly art style. With millions of players, it has quickly become one of the most popular turn-based strategy games.With millions of players, this game has quickly become one of the most popular civilization style games for mobile and has been acclaimed for its sleek user interface and great depth in game play.