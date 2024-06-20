[Epic Game Store] Freshly Frosted & Rumble Club Bonus FREE till 6-27-24

Puzzling Perfection​

Get Freshly Frosted free from the Epic Game Store till 6-27-24.A dozen dozen dazzling donut dilemmas await you, that's 144 puzzles to please your particular puzzley passions. To excite and delight there are mechanics galore; from splitters to pushers, mergers and cloners, randomizers, teleporters, and more!What's your favorite donut? Sweet and sprinkled... a jolly jelly-filled... perhaps a marvelous maple bar? What about one shaped like a pumpkin, a snowflake, or a star! Discover many a whimsical shape as you explore a sweet skyscape of pastry possibilities.Journey through this sweet sensation accompanied by soothing narration. A calming voice over focused on positivity guides you through each puzzle with assuring affability.With pleasant pastels and mesmerizing machines the satisfying scenes will catch your eyes and hypnotize! Each of a dozen donut boxes brings its own fetching flavor; a taste of autumn, a sip of summer, a whisper of winter. Days in the sun. Nights under the moon. And each world with its own special tune. The lullabies of these pastel skies are all unique and each reaches its peak when you find your way and set your factory to play!Get Rumble Club - free game of the week bonus from the Epic Game Store till 6-27-24.FREE for Epic Game Store players! Claim this free bundle, launch the game, complete the tutorial, and collect your reward!Get:- Epic Game Store Exclusive Emote: We Gamin'- 1,000 Gold- 200 Gems