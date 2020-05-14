Menu
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
epic game store frebbie
Thread starter
DrDoU
Start date
16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
#1
D
DrDoU
2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 4, 2007
Messages
2,549
GTA5 for free this week
3 minutes ago
#2
prime2515102
[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 3, 2003
Messages
1,548
They must be getting slammed on this one, can't connect to the site or through the launcher.
3 minutes ago
#3
N
Newbie_52
Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 26, 2014
Messages
104
Are you able to get in? im getting http 500. guessing its getting slammed due GTA 5.
2 minutes ago
#4
D
DrDoU
2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 4, 2007
Messages
2,549
DLing right now.
