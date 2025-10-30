[Epic Game Store] Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit & Bendy and the Ink Machine FREE till 11-06-25

Jump into the pit and immerse yourself in a new chapter in the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe from Vol #1 of the Fazbear Frights series.​

Dreams Come True.​

Get Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit free from the Epic Game Store till 11-06-25.Survive five nights of terror in this chilling adventure game. Travel between time periods to solve puzzles, gather clues, and outrun the threat pursuing you. Move swiftly and stay hidden, and you may just survive. But be careful—it's not just your own life that’s on the line.Oswald wishes his town, and his life, weren’t so boring. That all changes when he explores the ball pit in a rundown pizzeria and finds himself in the past. However, Oswald’s deepest desire will have an unexpected cost…Survive five nights of terror in this chilling adventure game. Travel between time periods, gather clues, and outrun the threat relentlessly pursuing you. Move swiftly and stay hidden, and you may just survive. But be careful—it’s not just your own life that’s on the line. Oswald’s father and children from the past could all meet their end if you don’t save them.Get Bendy and the Ink Machine free from the Epic Game Store till 11-06-25.Bendy and the Ink Machine® is the first person puzzle action horror game that will forever ruin your childhood love of cartoons.Bendy and the Ink Machine® is a first-person puzzle action horror game that begins in the far days past of animation and ends in a very dark future.Play as Henry as he revisits the demons of his past by exploring the abandoned animator's workshop of Joey Drew Studios. With twists and turns around every corner, Bendy and the Ink Machine® is sure to thrill you... and decimate your childhood.You'll never look at cartoons the same way again.