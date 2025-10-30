[Epic Game Store] Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit & Bendy and the Ink Machine FREE till 11-06-25

CAD4466HK
Get Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit free from the Epic Game Store till 11-06-25.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/five-nights-at-freddys-into-the-pit-99c563
Survive five nights of terror in this chilling adventure game. Travel between time periods to solve puzzles, gather clues, and outrun the threat pursuing you. Move swiftly and stay hidden, and you may just survive. But be careful—it's not just your own life that’s on the line.
Survive five nights of terror in this chilling adventure game. Travel between time periods, gather clues, and outrun the threat relentlessly pursuing you. Move swiftly and stay hidden, and you may just survive. But be careful—it’s not just your own life that’s on the line. Oswald’s father and children from the past could all meet their end if you don’t save them.
Take on the ultimate challenge in a chilling test of courage and bravery. Once you step into the pit, the stakes are high, and the dangers are real.
Step into a world where the thrills of discovery and the allure of the unknown collide. From nostalgic settings to chilling secrets, this journey blends moments of excitement with enigmatic mysteries, keeping you entertained and intrigued at every turn.
Enter a realm shrouded in secrets waiting to be uncovered. As you navigate eerie environments and unravel cryptic puzzles, each step leads you deeper into a story filled with hidden truths and unexpected challenges.
Brace yourself for a journey packed with suspense and adrenaline. Familiar rules in an unfamiliar game: run when you’re seen, hide when you’re hunted, and survive when all hope feels lost.
Face the relentless thrills and horrors that define the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe. Your survival hinges on your ability to think fast, act swiftly, and face the terror that lies within.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGO_QcP1Gqw
Get Bendy and the Ink Machine free from the Epic Game Store till 11-06-25.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/bendy-and-the-ink-machine-60cf5a
Bendy and the Ink Machine® is the first person puzzle action horror game that will forever ruin your childhood love of cartoons.
Play as Henry as he revisits the demons of his past by exploring the abandoned animator's workshop of Joey Drew Studios. With twists and turns around every corner, Bendy and the Ink Machine® is sure to thrill you... and decimate your childhood.
You'll never look at cartoons the same way again.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JeoqNnt4Axw
