[Epic Game Store] Fishing Planet FTP

Hoping one day for a somewhat realistic steelhead trout fishing game. Pound/pound imo there is no better fighter on the planet as well as one of the most elusive fish one can angle for. They are also one of the tastiest fish I've ever caught and cooked. Took me a couple years of trying to catch my first one at 16 yrs old and I'm still hooked on them. Pan fish are fun too but a bit too easy to catch and it takes two dozen or so to feed the family whereas a single 20+ pound steelie makes for two meals. Looking at pics and vids of the game looks a bit lazy. The pic of the goliath tiger fish next to a calm flowing river is just not at all fitting as they are mostly found in raging torrents of the Congo river where the murky waters hide the giant predator from it's unsuspecting prey. Jeremy Wade Goliath tiger fish pic.