[Epic Game Store] Fishing Planet FTP

Get Fishing Planet free from the Epic Gaming Store. This FTP game has been on Steam for a minute, and has just been made available on EGS 1-30-24.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/fishing-planet-87df68

Fishing Planet® is a highly realistic first-person online multiplayer fishing simulator. Developed by avid fishing enthusiasts to bring you the full thrill of actual angling on your screen.
Free-to-Play and just a download away!
Compete online with other players in events and competitions with personal scores, achievements, leaderboards and top-player lists.
Highly realistic world of fishing on your screen:
  • 170+ species of fish with complex AI-driven behavior depending on seasons, climate, time of day, water current, bottom type, water and air temperature, wind and more.
  • 25 scenic waterways with photorealistic graphics from all around the world with their own climate conditions, landscapes, bottom topography and vegetation. All waterways are based on real locations.
  • Three types of fishing - float, spinning and bottom.
  • Thousands of tackles and lures combinations with unique physical and hydrodynamic properties. Realistic biting and striking reactions, specifics of lure attacks of each species based on real-life fish behavior.
  • Dynamic weather – day/night alternation, change of seasons, different weather conditions (rain, fog, bright sunshine). Possibility of sudden rain or sunshine breaking through the clouds.
  • Dynamic water graphics that changes depending on wind, current and depth. Splashes, waves and ripples on the water create a fully realistic fishing experience.
  • Rideable kayaks and 3 types of motor boats, each with unique speed, durability and other parameters and features.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCbmvXX0YeY
 
Hoping one day for a somewhat realistic steelhead trout fishing game. Pound/pound imo there is no better fighter on the planet as well as one of the most elusive fish one can angle for. They are also one of the tastiest fish I've ever caught and cooked. Took me a couple years of trying to catch my first one at 16 yrs old and I'm still hooked on them. Pan fish are fun too but a bit too easy to catch and it takes two dozen or so to feed the family whereas a single 20+ pound steelie makes for two meals. Looking at pics and vids of the game looks a bit lazy. The pic of the goliath tiger fish next to a calm flowing river is just not at all fitting as they are mostly found in raging torrents of the Congo river where the murky waters hide the giant predator from it's unsuspecting prey. Jeremy Wade Goliath tiger fish pic.
 
I remember watching that episode. That dude entered some scary waters!
 
