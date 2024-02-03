[Epic Game Store] Fishing Planet FTP

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,496
Get Fishing Planet free from the Epic Gaming Store. This FTP game has been on Steam for a minute, and has just been made available on EGS 1-30-24.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/fishing-planet-87df68
Fishing Planet® is a highly realistic first-person online multiplayer fishing simulator. Developed by avid fishing enthusiasts to bring you the full thrill of actual angling on your screen.
Free-to-Play and just a download away!
Compete online with other players in events and competitions with personal scores, achievements, leaderboards and top-player lists.
Highly realistic world of fishing on your screen:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCbmvXX0YeY
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/fishing-planet-87df68
Fishing Planet® is a highly realistic first-person online multiplayer fishing simulator. Developed by avid fishing enthusiasts to bring you the full thrill of actual angling on your screen.
Free-to-Play and just a download away!
Compete online with other players in events and competitions with personal scores, achievements, leaderboards and top-player lists.
Highly realistic world of fishing on your screen:
- 170+ species of fish with complex AI-driven behavior depending on seasons, climate, time of day, water current, bottom type, water and air temperature, wind and more.
- 25 scenic waterways with photorealistic graphics from all around the world with their own climate conditions, landscapes, bottom topography and vegetation. All waterways are based on real locations.
- Three types of fishing - float, spinning and bottom.
- Thousands of tackles and lures combinations with unique physical and hydrodynamic properties. Realistic biting and striking reactions, specifics of lure attacks of each species based on real-life fish behavior.
- Dynamic weather – day/night alternation, change of seasons, different weather conditions (rain, fog, bright sunshine). Possibility of sudden rain or sunshine breaking through the clouds.
- Dynamic water graphics that changes depending on wind, current and depth. Splashes, waves and ripples on the water create a fully realistic fishing experience.
- Rideable kayaks and 3 types of motor boats, each with unique speed, durability and other parameters and features.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCbmvXX0YeY