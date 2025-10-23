  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[Epic Game Store] Fear the Spotlight FREE till 10-30-25

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
4,944
Get Fear the Spotlight free from the Epic Game Store till 10-30-25.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/fear-the-spotlight-97656f

Fear the Spotlight is an atmospheric third-person horror adventure with a disturbing mystery to unravel. Sneak into school after hours with Vivian and Amy, survive a séance gone wrong, solve tactile puzzles, and, whatever you do, stay out of the spotlight…
Sunnyside High has a dark history. When Vivian enters the deserted corridors for a seance with the rebellious Amy, she suddenly ends up alone, and at the mercy of the monster who wanders the halls. Vivian must avoid its gaze, find her friend, and uncover the disturbing, murderous truth of a decades old tragedy. Fear the Spotlight is a creepy love letter to classic 90s horror experiences with a focus of rich storytelling, puzzle solving, and a tense atmosphere. This is a perfect narrative horror game for those new to the genre.
THE THRILLS
ESCAPE THE NIGHTMARE
DELIGHTFULLY HORRIFYING GAMEPLAY
1990s ATMOSPHERIC DREAD
AN EXPANDED STORY
Fear the Spotlight is the first title to be published by Blumhouse Games, a video games label within Blumhouse Productions focused on championing the most creative and unique takes on the horror genre.



View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHscgGzCoN4
 
